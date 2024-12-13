Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Decreases By 83.3%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENN Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of XNGSY opened at $29.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $41.19.

ENN Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

