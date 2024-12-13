Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Drops By 26.5%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 256,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 269.7 days.

ZFSVF opened at $608.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.53. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $477.21 and a 1 year high of $641.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

