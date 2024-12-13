Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMWB. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Similarweb from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Similarweb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Capmk upgraded Similarweb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Similarweb from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. Similarweb has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Similarweb by 10.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Similarweb by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Similarweb by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

