Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Shares Purchased by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,189,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,218,000 after buying an additional 207,038 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,348,000 after acquiring an additional 190,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,921,000 after acquiring an additional 131,095 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 903,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,655,000.

Get Simplify MBS ETF alerts:

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTBA opened at $50.32 on Friday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.