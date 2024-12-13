Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) PT Set at C$1.21 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 price objective on Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Skyharbour Resources Trading Down 6.4 %
Skyharbour Resources stock opened at C$0.37 on Tuesday. Skyharbour Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$66.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.84.
About Skyharbour Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Skyharbour Resources
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.