Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) PT Set at C$1.21 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 price objective on Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyharbour Resources Trading Down 6.4 %

Skyharbour Resources stock opened at C$0.37 on Tuesday. Skyharbour Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$66.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.84.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

