SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after buying an additional 2,179,857 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,236 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,019 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after buying an additional 975,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after buying an additional 888,764 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.58 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

