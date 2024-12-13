SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLX Energy Services were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89,460.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 12.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 90.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services ( NASDAQ:KLXE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.60 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 244.12% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.