SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,999 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liquidia worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 119.8% in the third quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,702,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 927,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 144.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 230,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in Liquidia by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 180,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 59,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Liquidia by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 179,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia Price Performance

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Liquidia Co. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LQDA shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liquidia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Liquidia

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $28,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 486,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,993.28. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,526 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $28,265.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,349.83. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,007 shares of company stock valued at $245,780 over the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.