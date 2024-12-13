SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:SAUG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:SAUG – Free Report) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.10% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – August worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – August by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SAUG opened at $24.12 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – August (SAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

