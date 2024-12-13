SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2,160.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.9% during the third quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 968 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.98, for a total transaction of $368,788.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $642,332.28. This trade represents a 36.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.84, for a total transaction of $1,009,229.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,356.84. This represents a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,868 shares of company stock worth $9,679,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $380.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.83 and a 200 day moving average of $360.00. The company has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.28 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.69.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

