Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

Solstice Gold Stock Up 33.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The company has a market cap of C$4.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

