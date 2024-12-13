Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: SONN) Announces $3.9 Million Registered Direct Offering and Private PlacementPrinceton, New Jersey, December 9, 2024 – Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN), a clinical-stage company focusing on targeted immunot

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Sonnet BioTherapeutics’s 8K filing here.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
