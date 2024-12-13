Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $91.28 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.70.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,120,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,707,000 after acquiring an additional 112,530 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,715,000 after purchasing an additional 123,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 513,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 439,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,756,000 after buying an additional 247,809 shares during the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.