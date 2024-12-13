State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

State Street Corp raised its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.97% of Trex worth $211,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 242.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 69.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 51.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Trex by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

TREX opened at $78.35 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.68 and a 52 week high of $101.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

