State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,301,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,078 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.82% of Verra Mobility worth $175,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,732.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 112.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 192.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 713.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $24.01 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $225.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

