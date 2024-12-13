State Street Corp Has $198.25 Million Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,069,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.24% of News worth $198,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in News by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 842,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after buying an additional 98,172 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of News by 9.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

Shares of NWS stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. News Co. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on News

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.