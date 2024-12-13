State Street Corp Sells 58,665 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $194,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.