State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.32.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. State Street has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,462.56. The trade was a 20.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,460 shares of company stock worth $2,499,860. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth $54,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 202.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

