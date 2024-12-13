Stephen M. Ward, Jr. Sells 125,000 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $5,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,790. This represents a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
C3.ai Stock Performance
Shares of AI opened at $38.24 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 305.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $465,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3,969.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 11.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.
