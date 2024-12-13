Stephen M. Ward, Jr. Sells 125,000 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $5,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,790. This represents a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI opened at $38.24 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 305.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $465,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3,969.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 11.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C3.ai from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C3.ai

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.