Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,693,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,872,000 after acquiring an additional 115,050 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,685,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,704,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,070,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 208,830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Stevanato Group stock opened at €22.47 ($23.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.65. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €16.56 ($17.43) and a twelve month high of €34.73 ($36.56).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €274.36 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

