Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,220. This trade represents a 32.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,591.90. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FIX. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.7 %

FIX stock opened at $469.06 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $510.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

