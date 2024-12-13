Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $263.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.94 and its 200-day moving average is $248.80. The company has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.08 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.