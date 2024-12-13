Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,404 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 53,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $101.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

