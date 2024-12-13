Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.81 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Texas Instruments by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 247,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,113,000 after buying an additional 74,277 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $191.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $155.46 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

