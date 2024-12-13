Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1 Million Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,014 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 34.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $9.28 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

