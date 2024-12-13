StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IHT opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $19.45 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

