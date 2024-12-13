Suntx Capital Ii Management Co Sells 12,731 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 12,731 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $1,270,299.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,260. This trade represents a 42.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Construction Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $95.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $103.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $538.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $68.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROAD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 24.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Construction Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Construction Partners by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 19.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.