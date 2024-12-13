TCW Group Inc. Sells 22,170 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,170 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 589,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,266 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,128,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after buying an additional 90,164 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

In related news, Director James Benham purchased 4,500 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $59,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,152.74. This represents a 48.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

