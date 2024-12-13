TD Securities Upgrades Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) to “Strong-Buy”

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ACB
Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at $59,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37,269 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 34,356.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.