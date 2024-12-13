Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$77.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$85.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.30.
Read Our Latest Report on Teck Resources
Teck Resources Trading Down 1.0 %
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.