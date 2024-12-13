Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$77.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$85.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.30.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$64.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$49.30 and a 52 week high of C$74.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

