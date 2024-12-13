Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Tenable alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tenable

Tenable Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Tenable

TENB opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,801 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $114,056.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,464,145.92. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $196,596.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,363.12. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,654 shares of company stock worth $862,879. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Tenable by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University raised its position in shares of Tenable by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 129,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 30,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after purchasing an additional 89,677 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 10.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.