Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $649.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $653.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Stephens started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $524.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $493.30 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $553.35 and a 200-day moving average of $574.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. This represents a 13.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $5,302,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,960,669.92. This trade represents a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,465 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,022,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 64.4% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

