Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has C$90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$82.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$88.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$86.67.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$76.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.22 and a 52 week high of C$87.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.