Travelers Companies’ (TRV) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $217.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $256.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.70.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $243.86 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $181.03 and a 1 year high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.61 and its 200-day moving average is $229.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,145,639.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. The trade was a 21.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

