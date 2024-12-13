Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Stock Price Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 2,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,751,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 2.70.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

