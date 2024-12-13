VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

