Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$152.70 and last traded at C$153.03. Approximately 212,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 218,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$153.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$137.86.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.