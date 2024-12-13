Vestcor Inc Grows Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 344.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,041 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Envista by 97.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 69.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NVST opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

