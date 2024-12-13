Vestcor Inc Purchases New Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 2,502.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 689,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after buying an additional 663,180 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.14). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $986.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 32,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $1,234,349.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,733,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,554,183.28. The trade was a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 31,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $991,404.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,518,500. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,234 shares of company stock worth $8,187,397 in the last ninety days. 70.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

