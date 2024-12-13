Victrex (LON:VCT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,025.54 ($13.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,148 ($14.55). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 1,148 ($14.55), with a volume of 321,457 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,290 ($16.35) to GBX 1,170 ($14.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £993.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,280.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 911.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,025.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.58) per share. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Victrex’s payout ratio is currently 17,142.86%.

In other Victrex news, insider Brendan Connolly purchased 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,019 ($12.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,986.20 ($12,658.39). Also, insider Jane Toogood purchased 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 937 ($11.88) per share, with a total value of £4,759.96 ($6,033.67). Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

