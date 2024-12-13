Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IOT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,623,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 2,787.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $537,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 91.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 667,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 317,831 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $46.44 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $568,067.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 418,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,480,666.66. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 112,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $5,160,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,565,669 shares of company stock valued at $77,896,962 in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

