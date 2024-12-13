Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 71,793 Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 124.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,159.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at $776,222.72. This represents a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

