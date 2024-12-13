Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Sells $18,014.75 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 1,205 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $18,014.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,843.10. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Weave Communications Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of WEAV opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $15.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,590,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 40.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,760,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,139,000 after buying an additional 1,091,028 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,308,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 155,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 87.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 152,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Weave Communications
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
