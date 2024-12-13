Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Sells $18,014.75 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 1,205 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $18,014.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,843.10. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Weave Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WEAV opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $15.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,590,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 40.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,760,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,139,000 after buying an additional 1,091,028 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,308,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 155,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 87.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 152,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

