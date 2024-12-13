Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $41,000 in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 210 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2,353.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,831,000 after acquiring an additional 152,509 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $773,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 19.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 32.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY stock opened at $180.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.92. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.53 and a 52-week high of $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

