WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 728,200 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 540,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiSA Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 353,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 6.28% of WiSA Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WISA opened at $1.61 on Friday. WiSA Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on WiSA Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

