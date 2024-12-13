World Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,163 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 60,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

