Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Price Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 1,887,237 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 1,010,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.75. The company has a market cap of £4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

