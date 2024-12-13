XTX Topco Ltd Buys 311 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWKN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 22.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 66,109 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter worth approximately $4,741,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 11.5% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 457,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 20.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter worth approximately $5,528,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

HWKN stock opened at $132.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day moving average is $113.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.44 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.59 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

