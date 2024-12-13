XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 27,484 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

