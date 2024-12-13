XTX Topco Ltd Grows Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 11.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 203,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,684,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 469,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE VET opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -9.36%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

